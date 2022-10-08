Thoreum V3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,139.00 (THOREUM)

Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Thoreum V3 has a market cap of $23.05 million and $11,139.00 worth of Thoreum V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thoreum V3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thoreum V3 has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thoreum V3 Profile

Thoreum V3 was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Thoreum V3’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Thoreum V3 is https://reddit.com/r/thoreum_official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thoreum V3’s official Twitter account is @thoreumfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thoreum V3’s official website is thoreum.finance.

Buying and Selling Thoreum V3

According to CryptoCompare, “Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thoreum V3 has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thoreum V3 is 0.45844496 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,133.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thoreum.finance/.”

