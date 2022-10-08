Threshold Price Tops $0.0304 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $303.56 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.22 or 1.00002896 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0302461 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,321,083.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

