Thrupenny Price Reaches $0.31 (TPY)

Thrupenny (TPY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Thrupenny token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thrupenny has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Thrupenny has a total market cap of $348,314.36 and approximately $180,216.00 worth of Thrupenny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Thrupenny

Thrupenny was first traded on July 20th, 2022. Thrupenny’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,110,000 tokens. Thrupenny’s official Twitter account is @thrupennydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thrupenny is thrupenny.io.

Buying and Selling Thrupenny

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrupenny (TPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thrupenny has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thrupenny is 0.3118228 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146,467.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thrupenny.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrupenny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrupenny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrupenny using one of the exchanges listed above.

