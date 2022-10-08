Thunder Lands (TNDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,483.00

Thunder Lands (TNDR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Thunder Lands has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Lands has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $17,483.00 worth of Thunder Lands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Lands token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Lands Profile

Thunder Lands’ genesis date was July 6th, 2022. Thunder Lands’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,534,640 tokens. The official website for Thunder Lands is tl.games. The official message board for Thunder Lands is medium.com/@thunder_lands. Thunder Lands’ official Twitter account is @thunder_lands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Lands is https://reddit.com/r/thunderlands.

Buying and Selling Thunder Lands

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Lands (TNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Thunder Lands has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thunder Lands is 0.00302043 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,883.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tl.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Lands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Lands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Lands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

