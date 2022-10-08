ThunderCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.87 Million (TT)

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, ThunderCore has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ThunderCore has a market capitalization of $46.87 million and $4.06 million worth of ThunderCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThunderCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00067389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About ThunderCore

TT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2019. ThunderCore’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,514,061,657 coins. The official message board for ThunderCore is medium.com/thunderofficial. ThunderCore’s official Twitter account is @thundercorelab and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThunderCore’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for ThunderCore is https://reddit.com/r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThunderCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore (TT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ThunderCore has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,514,061,657 in circulation. The last known price of ThunderCore is 0.00486837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,646,356.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thundercore.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThunderCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThunderCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThunderCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

