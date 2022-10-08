thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.10 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKA opened at €4.69 ($4.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.56. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.