TiFi Token (TIFI) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TiFi Token (TIFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, TiFi Token has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. TiFi Token has a market cap of $4.14 million and $338,980.00 worth of TiFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TiFi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TiFi Token Profile

TiFi Token’s genesis date was January 7th, 2022. TiFi Token’s total supply is 981,437,195,088,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,782,377,897,945 tokens. The Reddit community for TiFi Token is https://reddit.com/r/tifitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TiFi Token’s official website is tifi.net. TiFi Token’s official Twitter account is @tifitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiFi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiFi Token (TIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiFi Token has a current supply of 981,437,195,088,765.2 with 81,782,377,897,945.45 in circulation. The last known price of TiFi Token is 0.00000005 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $468,493.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tifi.net/.”

