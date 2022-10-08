Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £1,961.44 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Edward Rimmer acquired 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £1,961.44 ($2,370.03).
Time Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Time Finance stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.00. Time Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.
Time Finance Company Profile
