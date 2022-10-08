Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £1,961.44 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Edward Rimmer acquired 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £1,961.44 ($2,370.03).

Time Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Time Finance stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.00. Time Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; coronavirus business interruption loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

