Titano Price Hits $0.0002 (TITANO)

Titano (TITANO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Titano has a market cap of $476,221.77 and approximately $11,999.00 worth of Titano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titano token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titano has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Titano Token Profile

Titano’s genesis date was November 17th, 2021. Titano’s total supply is 835,155,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,171,684,610 tokens. Titano’s official message board is titano.medium.com. The Reddit community for Titano is https://reddit.com/r/titanofinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Titano’s official Twitter account is @titanofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titano is titano.finance.

Titano Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titano (TITANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Titano has a current supply of 835,155,122.9655023 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Titano is 0.00024032 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,862.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://titano.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.