TLabs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,873.00 (TBS)

TLabs (TBS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, TLabs has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TLabs has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $13,873.00 worth of TLabs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TLabs token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TLabs Profile

TLabs’ genesis date was June 9th, 2022. TLabs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TLabs is tlabs.jp/#/home. TLabs’ official message board is tlabs.medium.com. TLabs’ official Twitter account is @thetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TLabs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TLabs (TBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TLabs has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TLabs is 0.00015816 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tlabs.jp/#/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TLabs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TLabs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TLabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

