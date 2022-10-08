Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $29.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

TOST stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,555,530 shares of company stock worth $39,784,088. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 17.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 119.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

