TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,655.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official message board is tokpie.io/blog. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is https://reddit.com/r/tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOKPIE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 28,714,063.84089998 in circulation. The last known price of TOKPIE is 0.1577842 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $24,392.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokpie.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.