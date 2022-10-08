Tomb Shares Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million (TSHARE)

Tomb Shares (TSHARE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Tomb Shares has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Tomb Shares has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $190,631.00 worth of Tomb Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tomb Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $146.07 or 0.00748894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tomb Shares

Tomb Shares’ total supply is 65,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,127 tokens. The official website for Tomb Shares is tomb.finance. Tomb Shares’ official Twitter account is @tombfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tomb Shares (TSHARE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Tomb Shares has a current supply of 65,585 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tomb Shares is 148.85013933 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $151,305.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomb.finance/.”

