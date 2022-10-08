TOR Hits 1-Day Volume of $176,295.00 (TOR)

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, TOR has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TOR has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $176,295.00 worth of TOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOR token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TOR Token Profile

TOR was first traded on February 10th, 2022. TOR’s total supply is 17,070,482 tokens. TOR’s official Twitter account is @hector_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOR is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOR is tor.cash.

Buying and Selling TOR

According to CryptoCompare, “TOR (TOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOR has a current supply of 17,070,482.49 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOR is 0.99943097 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $218,182.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tor.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

