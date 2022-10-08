Torah Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $62,941.00 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for $12.21 or 0.00062658 BTC on major exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $81.05 million and $62,941.00 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 11.96126992 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

