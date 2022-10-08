Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

