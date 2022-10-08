TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

