TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

