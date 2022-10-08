TOURIST SHIBA INU (TOURISTS) Trading Down 59.8% This Week

TOURIST SHIBA INU (TOURISTS) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TOURIST SHIBA INU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOURIST SHIBA INU has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOURIST SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $84,804.00 worth of TOURIST SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOURIST SHIBA INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TOURIST SHIBA INU Token Profile

TOURIST SHIBA INU’s launch date was February 4th, 2022. TOURIST SHIBA INU’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000,000 tokens. TOURIST SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @touristshibainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOURIST SHIBA INU’s official website is www.touristshibainu.com.

Buying and Selling TOURIST SHIBA INU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOURIST SHIBA INU (TOURISTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TOURIST SHIBA INU has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOURIST SHIBA INU is 0.00000032 USD and is up 1,332.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.touristshibainu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOURIST SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOURIST SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOURIST SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOURIST SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOURIST SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.