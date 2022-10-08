Town Star (TOWN) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Town Star (TOWN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Town Star token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Town Star has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Town Star has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $250,894.00 worth of Town Star was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Town Star Profile

Town Star launched on October 3rd, 2021. Town Star’s total supply is 273,243,569 tokens. The official website for Town Star is townstar.com. The official message board for Town Star is blog.gala.games. Town Star’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Town Star

According to CryptoCompare, “Town Star (TOWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Town Star has a current supply of 273,243,569. The last known price of Town Star is 0.01881253 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $390,747.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://townstar.com.”

