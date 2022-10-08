Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $463,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

