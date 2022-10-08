TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £19,950 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,105.85).

TPXimpact Trading Up 23.5 %

Shares of TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.84. TPXimpact Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.48).

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

