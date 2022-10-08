Tr3zor Price Down 14% This Week (TR3)

Tr3zor (TR3) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Tr3zor token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Tr3zor has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $45,330.00 worth of Tr3zor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tr3zor has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tr3zor Token Profile

Tr3zor launched on January 4th, 2022. Tr3zor’s total supply is 615,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,854,980 tokens. The official website for Tr3zor is tr3zor.app. Tr3zor’s official Twitter account is @tr3zor_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tr3zor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tr3zor (TR3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tr3zor has a current supply of 615,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tr3zor is 0.00315048 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tr3zor.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tr3zor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tr3zor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tr3zor using one of the exchanges listed above.

