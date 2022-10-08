Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 29,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,854,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.
Trade Desk Trading Down 7.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.40, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.