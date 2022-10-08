Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 29,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,854,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.40, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.