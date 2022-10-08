Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 23,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average daily volume of 4,262 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 539,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 601,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 158,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $15,274,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.