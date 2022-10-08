TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

