TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
