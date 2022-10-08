Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,490.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,490.56 ($18.01).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.32) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 859.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.05. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 694.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

