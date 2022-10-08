Treasure Under Sea (TUS) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Treasure Under Sea (TUS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Treasure Under Sea has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treasure Under Sea has a market capitalization of $370,633.50 and $24,732.00 worth of Treasure Under Sea was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treasure Under Sea token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Treasure Under Sea Token Profile

Treasure Under Sea’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada. Treasure Under Sea’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treasure Under Sea is www.crabada.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure Under Sea (TUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Treasure Under Sea has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Treasure Under Sea is 0.00022374 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $38,045.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

