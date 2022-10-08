Treat DAO [new] Trading Down 1.8% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO [new] (TREAT) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Treat DAO [new] has a market capitalization of $816,938.25 and approximately $13,317.00 worth of Treat DAO [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO [new] has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO [new] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Treat DAO [new] Token Profile

Treat DAO [new]’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Treat DAO [new]’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Treat DAO [new]’s official Twitter account is @treatdao. Treat DAO [new]’s official website is treatdao.com.

Buying and Selling Treat DAO [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “Treat DAO [new] (TREAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Treat DAO [new] has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Treat DAO [new] is 0.00834214 USD and is down -10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,379.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://treatdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO [new] directly using US dollars.

