Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

