Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

