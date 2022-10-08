TRH Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.