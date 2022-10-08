TRONADO Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRDO)

TRONADO (TRDO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, TRONADO has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRONADO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. TRONADO has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $9,106.00 worth of TRONADO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRONADO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TRONADO Profile

TRONADO was first traded on February 9th, 2022. TRONADO’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. TRONADO’s official Twitter account is @tronadodapps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRONADO is tronado.medium.com. The Reddit community for TRONADO is https://reddit.com/r/tronadotoken. TRONADO’s official website is tronado.io.

Buying and Selling TRONADO

According to CryptoCompare, “TRONADO (TRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TRONADO has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRONADO is 0.22170464 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tronado.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONADO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONADO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONADO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRONADO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONADO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.