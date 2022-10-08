TrueFeedBack (TFBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,383.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $52,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.06 or 1.00012327 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022178 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TFBX is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,430,200 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedback.io. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is truefeedbackio.medium.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @truefeedback_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFeedBack has a current supply of 4,663,481,447 with 3,661,430,200.1617894 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFeedBack is 0.00035896 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,510.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truefeedback.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

