Truist Financial Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 111.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 102.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.