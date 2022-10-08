Truist Financial Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $52.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

