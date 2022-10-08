Truist Financial Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $60.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

