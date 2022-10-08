Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 32,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 132,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

