Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TFC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

