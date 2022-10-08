Truist Financial Trims Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price to $24.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 551,971 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.