Truist Financial Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $5.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

