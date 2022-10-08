Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.37 and a 200-day moving average of $535.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

