Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 5.4 %

WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.