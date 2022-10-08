TRVL (TRVL) Price Hits $0.0519 on Major Exchanges

TRVL (TRVL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One TRVL token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRVL has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. TRVL has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $143,238.00 worth of TRVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRVL Token Profile

TRVL is a token. It launched on November 26th, 2021. TRVL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,732,948 tokens. The Reddit community for TRVL is https://reddit.com/r/dtravel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRVL’s official message board is mirror.xyz/trvl.eth. TRVL’s official Twitter account is @trvl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRVL is trvl.com.

TRVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRVL (TRVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TRVL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRVL is 0.05177775 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188,700.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trvl.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

