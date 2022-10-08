Tsuzuki Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $788,507.00 (TZKI)

Tsuzuki Inu (TZKI) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Tsuzuki Inu has a total market cap of $788,507.00 and $22,380.00 worth of Tsuzuki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tsuzuki Inu has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tsuzuki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tsuzuki Inu Profile

Tsuzuki Inu’s launch date was October 25th, 2021. Tsuzuki Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Tsuzuki Inu’s official Twitter account is @tsuzukiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tsuzuki Inu’s official website is www.tzuki.org.

Buying and Selling Tsuzuki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Tsuzuki Inu (TZKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tsuzuki Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Tsuzuki Inu is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.tzuki.org/.”

