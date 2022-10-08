Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1077394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.