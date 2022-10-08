Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1077394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.
About Tufton Oceanic Assets
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.