Tulip Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (TULIP)

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Tulip Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $93,205.00 worth of Tulip Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tulip Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Tulip Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00017707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tulip Protocol Token Profile

Tulip Protocol’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Tulip Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,206 tokens. The official website for Tulip Protocol is tulip.garden. The official message board for Tulip Protocol is medium.com/tulipprotocol. Tulip Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tulipprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tulip Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Tulip Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 815,205.7809 in circulation. The last known price of Tulip Protocol is 3.46129237 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $90,111.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tulip.garden.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tulip Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tulip Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tulip Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

