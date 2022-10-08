Tune.FM Trading Down 13.5% This Week (JAM)

Tune.FM (JAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Tune.FM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tune.FM has a market cap of $358,704.37 and $126,483.00 worth of Tune.FM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tune.FM has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tune.FM Token Profile

Tune.FM’s genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Tune.FM’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,529,956,400 tokens. The official website for Tune.FM is tune.fm. Tune.FM’s official Twitter account is @tunefmofficial.

Buying and Selling Tune.FM

According to CryptoCompare, “Tune.FM (JAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Tune.FM has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tune.FM is 0.00024373 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $248,926.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tune.fm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tune.FM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tune.FM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tune.FM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

