Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TKC. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

