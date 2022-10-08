Tutellus (TUT) Price Hits $0.16

Tutellus (TUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Tutellus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tutellus has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Tutellus has a total market cap of $392,765.40 and approximately $17,995.00 worth of Tutellus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tutellus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tutellus Token Profile

Tutellus’ launch date was October 13th, 2021. Tutellus’ total supply is 2,485,423 tokens. Tutellus’ official message board is criptoblog.tutellus.com/en. Tutellus’ official Twitter account is @tutellus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tutellus is www.tutellus.io.

Buying and Selling Tutellus

According to CryptoCompare, “Tutellus (TUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Tutellus has a current supply of 2,485,423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tutellus is 0.15578642 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,127.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tutellus.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutellus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutellus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutellus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutellus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutellus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.